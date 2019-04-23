Voters are the real judge in democracy: Chhattisgarh CM

Exuding confidence that will sweep all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday said that voters are the in a democracy.

Baghel exercised his franchise at polling booth number 55 in Durg as part of the third phase of elections that is underway.

"We have said what we had to say in favour of the party and our candidates. Now the voters will decide. They are the in a democracy. I have full confidence that all 11 seats in will be won by Congress," Baghel told ANI after casting his vote here.

Polling is being held for seven seats in Election to the four parliamentary constituencies was held on April 11 and 18.

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections are underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

