Vaiko expresses anguish over terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

MDMK Chief Vaiko on Tuesday expressed anguish over the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. He reckoned that the churches which were attacked were mainly situated in Tamil areas and hence, many Tamil people may have lost their lives in the attack.
"The Churches which were targeted were mostly situated in Tamil areas, therefore many Tamilians have also died. I demand strict action against the perpetrators. I urge the world and India to come forward and help those affected," said Vaiko.
On April 21, eight explosions rattled various suburbs in the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. Out of the deceased, around 31 people have been identified as foreigners. Among those, eight Indians have been identified dead in the bombings.
Sri Lanka is in a state of emergency in the aftermath of the bombings. All schools have been shut down till Wednesday, as the authorities continue their search and rescue operations.
