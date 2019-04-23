FIR filed against 2 for duping villager of Rs 75 lakhs promising IPL selection for his son

Hakam Singh, a resident of village from Vidhan Sabha, accused two brothers of duping him of Rs 75 lakhs under the pretext of getting his son selected in the (IPL), said police on Tuesday.

"Singh has filed an FIR against and Sandeep Rawat," said police. A case of fraud has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the two brothers.

According to the complaint, Ankit and Sandeep promised to get his son selected in the IPL in exchange of Rs 75 lakhs.

Hakam said he sold off his property and handed over the money in full to Ankit. But, when his son did not get selected even after a month of the IPL, he went back to ask for his money but returned empty-handed.

It is also being said that the two brothers had organised Khel Mahakumbh (a sports event), in which Indian had been called as the chief guest. Due to this, Hakam got lured into thinking that the two could make his son getting selected into the IPL.

In another incident, two people from took away Rs 10 lakh from another villager selling a similar dream.

The (DG) of police told ANI that the station has filed a complaint in this matter too and is on the lookout for the accused.

