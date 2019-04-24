Vyapam scam accused is Cong's star campaigner in MP LS polls

The Congress Party has named Gulab Singh Kerar as the party's star for in the elections. Kerar is allegedly an accused in the Vypam scam.

The grand-old party on Tuesday submitted to the (ECI) a list of star campaigners for the polls to be conducted in on May 12.

The Vyapam scam involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees (including food inspectors, transport constables, police personnel, school teachers, dairy supply officers, and forest guards). The exams were taken by around 3.2 million students.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)