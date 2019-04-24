Pawan Bansal spreading rumours about me: Kirron Kher

BJP's sitting from constituency, who is once again contesting against old rival from the seat, on Wednesday slammed the for spreading "rumours" against her development work in the last five years.

Kher had defeated Bansal from the seat in 2014 elections by a margin of around 70,000 votes.

"He is spreading rumours about me that I have not done any work. A comparison should be done between their 15 years of work and my five years work," Kirron told ANI here.

She added, "Earlier they even said that I come here for only two-three days, which is a lie. I am here and doing work. Why did he (Bansal) bring metro in He was a then why no work was done?"

Talking about candidate Harmohan Dhawan, Kirron said: "He is like my elder brother and I respect him. He has supported me a lot."

She further shared that her will campaign for her.

Voting on seat will be held on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

