Pawan Bansal spreading rumours about me: Kirron Kher

-
ALSO READ
Priority to restore Chandigarh's 'lost glory': Cong candidate Pawan Bansal
LS polls: Pawan Bansal, Manish Tiwari, Navjot Kaur Sidhu battle it out for Chandigarh constituency
After Sidhu's wife, Manish Tewari stakes claim to Cong ticket from Chandigarh
Will work for Pawan Bansal's victory from Chandigarh, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Uncertainty over BJP fielding Kirron Kher from Chandigarh
-
BJP's sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency, who is once again contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the seat, on Wednesday slammed the Congress leader for spreading "rumours" against her development work in the last five years.
Kher had defeated Bansal from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of around 70,000 votes.
"He is spreading rumours about me that I have not done any work. A comparison should be done between their 15 years of work and my five years work," Kirron told ANI here.
She added, "Earlier they even said that I come here for only two-three days, which is a lie. I am here and doing work. Why did he (Bansal) bring metro in Chandigarh? He was a powerful minister then why no work was done?"
Talking about AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan, Kirron said: "He is like my elder brother and I respect him. He has supported me a lot."
She further shared that her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher will campaign for her.
Voting on Chandigarh seat will be held on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU