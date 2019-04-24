JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

PM Modi snubs Opposition for crying foul over EVM malfunction
Business Standard

Pawan Bansal spreading rumours about me: Kirron Kher

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP's sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency, who is once again contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the seat, on Wednesday slammed the Congress leader for spreading "rumours" against her development work in the last five years.

Kher had defeated Bansal from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of around 70,000 votes.

"He is spreading rumours about me that I have not done any work. A comparison should be done between their 15 years of work and my five years work," Kirron told ANI here.

She added, "Earlier they even said that I come here for only two-three days, which is a lie. I am here and doing work. Why did he (Bansal) bring metro in Chandigarh? He was a powerful minister then why no work was done?"

Talking about AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan, Kirron said: "He is like my elder brother and I respect him. He has supported me a lot."

She further shared that her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher will campaign for her.

Voting on Chandigarh seat will be held on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU