'What Is All This Nonsense Being Spread!': Mamata Banerjee on her bipoic

Just days after the BJP approached the Election Commission seeking a ban on the release of the alleged biopic on Mamata Banerjee till the election is over, the West Bengal Chief Minister said in a tweet that she has "nothing at all to do with any biopic" and "will file defamation suit if compelled."
"What is all this nonsense being spread! I have nothing at all to do with any biopic. If some young people have collected stories & expressed themselves, that's up to them. Not related to us. I am not Narendra Modi. Please do not compel me to file for defamation by spreading lies," she wrote on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Wednesday.
On April 17, the BJP had penned down a letter to the poll body asking them to review the purported biopic on the TMC supremo and put a ban on it till the time the Lok Sabha elections are over.
"This is to draw your attention to the news in the media that a biopic allegedly of Smt Mamata Banerjee will be released on 3 May 2019. Bharatiya Janata Party requests the Hon'ble Election Commission of India and its representative in West Bengal, the CEO, to review the said biopic before release, on similar lines done in the case of another biopic depicting Shri Narendra Modi," a letter signed by BJP West Bengal Vice-President Joy Prakash Majumdar and BJP leader Shishir Bajoria read.
