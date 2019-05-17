USA: F16 crashes into warehouse at California military base

An Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed into a warehouse at the in here on Thursday.

The pilot ejected before the plane crashed and is being medically evaluated, according to Sheriff's Department.

Quoting local media reports, said that first responders requested "full hazardous materials response" as the multirole fighter jet was loaded with ordnance.

It is unclear whether the pilot sustained any injuries or if there was a co-pilot. The public has been advised to stay away from the area "until directed otherwise," by law enforcement officials.

California has blocked off both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 215 in light of the crash.

