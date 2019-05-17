JUST IN
USA: F16 crashes into warehouse at California military base

ANI  |  US 

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed into a warehouse at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County here on Thursday.

The pilot ejected before the plane crashed and is being medically evaluated, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Quoting local media reports, Sputnik said that first responders requested "full hazardous materials response" as the multirole fighter jet was loaded with ordnance.

It is unclear whether the pilot sustained any injuries or if there was a co-pilot. The public has been advised to stay away from the area "until directed otherwise," by law enforcement officials.

California Highway Patrol has blocked off both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 215 in light of the crash.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 05:44 IST

