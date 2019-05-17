USA: F16 crashes into warehouse at California military base

-
ALSO READ
Shot down PAF's F-16 during aerial dogfight on Feb 27: IAF
US count of Pakistan's F-16s fighter jets found none of them missing: report
US disputes Indian claim of hitting Pakistan's F-16
Lockheed Martin pitches F-16 Falcon fighter in new avatar for Indian order
PAF's F-16 had fired 'beyond visual range missile'
-
An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed into a warehouse at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County here on Thursday.
The pilot ejected before the plane crashed and is being medically evaluated, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Quoting local media reports, Sputnik said that first responders requested "full hazardous materials response" as the multirole fighter jet was loaded with ordnance.
It is unclear whether the pilot sustained any injuries or if there was a co-pilot. The public has been advised to stay away from the area "until directed otherwise," by law enforcement officials.
California Highway Patrol has blocked off both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 215 in light of the crash.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU