Warehouse-India.in introduces Warehousing and Cold Storage in India

based start-up, Warehouse- in has launched a new platform for finding warehouses in through its marketplace. The website will be helpful for small and medium owners who are looking for a space for shorter duration and flexibility in Started in January 2019, the platform has managed over 4000 listings across with majority of them being warehouses.

"It was a considerable loss of time and effort to find the right when I started my import When I talked to various owners and realised it was a common concern. This gave me the inspiration to venture out on my own and start Warehouse-India.in," said, Dhruv Goyal, Founder.

Warehouse, cold storage and service providers list their properties and services to and communicate with the users through the inbuilt messaging feature. The owners will also have the ability to add multiple properties and track traffic on each listing through its customised dashboard. Users can send bookings requests and message owners directly through the website itself.

"The initial market reaction has been very positive. B2B players identify with the problem and see it as a game-changer in the years to come. There are several bottlenecks that we have tried to solve through an intuitive website and design," said, Himika Sharma, one of the founding

The demand and absorption in the industry reflect a vast potential. Last year's statistics from JLL shows 60per cent growth in absorption versus 2017. Tier II cities are also gaining traction in the industry as more e-commerce, FMCG and ancillary businesses grow in India.

"The focus will now be to increase awareness of the global best practices among warehouse owners and improve their efficiency. Adding listings of service providers is a game changer as well to bring together more stakeholders on our platform. Furthermore, we are looking to build partnerships with multiple players to reach a wide audience through Warehouse-India.in," added Goyal.

