MAHE breaks into top 10 of NIRF India rankings 2019

Academy of Higher Education, one of the three Institutions of Excellence in the country, broke into the top ten of (NIRF) 2019 which was released by at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday. MAHE improved three places from the 2018 rankings for Indian educational institutes. The rankings are done by the Union

When the 2018 rankings were announced, MAHE had moved up seven notches to the 11th position.

"It is my belief that in the coming years we will do even better and see MAHE in the top 10 in NIRF's 2019 rankings," said, Dr H Vinod Bhat, "I have no doubt we will continue to do better with every passing year. We are working in that direction and are confident of improving our position in the rankings," he added.

In the overall ranking too, MAHE has improved two places - from 18 to 16.

The NIRF ranking framework follows an approach which outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".

It is a remarkable achievement for the University declared as last year. In the rankings for institutions, Kasturba Medical College, was ranked seventh in and the at Mangaluru retained its 16th rank in the country. College of Pharmaceutical Sciences continues to be the seventh best and is ranked 43.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)