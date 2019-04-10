Peter England ties up with Chennai Super Kings as official style partner

This cricketing season, Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Fashion and has once again joined hands with the reigning VIVO IPL Champions (CSK) in the capacity of an official style partner. The brand is also the partner and will lend a stylish semblance to the vivacious squad.

Furthermore, has also entered into a partnership with as an Associate Sponsor for IPL broadcasting. enthusiasts can now watch youthful and innovative brand TVCs during the screening of the year's biggest cricketing extravaganza on

"It is our privilege to partner with India's most successful cricketing franchisee twice in a row. We are thrilled to welcome to the family. With this association we want to emphasize once more, the importance of for us, both as a source of inspiration for our creativity and as an effective vehicle for reaching our versatile younger consumer. This time we were keen to connect with a discerning, digital audience by teaming up with which boasts of phenomenal reach among tech-savvy youngsters. This is in sync with our brand objective as our designs are youth-centric offering finest quality apparel in fashionable and innovative options catering to all occasions", said Manish Singhai, Chief Operating Officer, Peter England.

The current association with the ruling team CSK is demonstrative of Peter England's dynamism, innovation and sustainability. As a part of this longstanding relationship, MS Dhoni and team will lend a sartorial edge by donning exclusive styles from Peter England's latest collections which will be featured in the upcoming brand campaigns.

