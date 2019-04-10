India urgently needs service quality standards: Brand Liaison

Rajesh Kumar, Director, Brand Liaison, India's one of the leading compliance services provider has said that the service industry in immediately requires quality standards and there is a requirement for the government to act fast to realise the complete potential of the Champion Service Sectors (CSS).

"Service quality standards add to competitiveness in the global Where all the developed economies have their service quality standards in place, it is time now for to act fast and enter the league of standardized service providers," explained

"The jump in India's rank in ease of doing clearly showcases the benefits of implementation of standard operating procedures. If the government succeeds in fixing the Service Quality Standards for these Champion Service Sectors, its position will further be enhanced," he added.

Surina Rajan, General, Bureau of Indian Standards, during the launch of its for standards consultation, hinted that sectors such as healthcare, education, and tourism may soon have service standards in place.

The has already completed the identification of twelve Champion Services Sectors (CSS) for focussed attention on their quality standards. The list includes & amp; Information (IT & amp; ITeS), Medical Value Travel, Transport and Logistics Services, Tourism and Hospitality Services, Accounting and Finance Services, Audio Visual Services, Communication Services, Legal Services, Construction and Related Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Financial Services and Education Services.

