Was waiting for this opportunity, says Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar, India's all-rounder who helped secure an eight-run victory over in the second of the five-match ODI said he was waiting to produce a match-winning performance all his life.

"I was literally waiting for the opportunity. After the 43rd over I was telling myself I am going to bowl the last over, and I am going to defend it," Shankar said after the match.

Shankar had only bowled one over in the match before decided to bring him on in the final bowler in which he was tasked with protecting 11 runs. The bowler did not disappoint his as he dismissed the danger man off the very first all of the over.

"I was ready for the challenge because I knew I had to bowl that one over, I was just telling [myself] after the 43rd-44th over, I am going to bowl anytime - maybe the last over - and I should be ready to defend a total of 10 or 15 runs. I was mentally prepared for that."

said that he was looking to bowl Shankar in the 46th over of the match, but after discussing with and he decided to bowl Bumrah and Shami first and then bring in Shankar for the final over.

"I was thinking [to bowl Shankar in the] 46th over, but again, I spoke to Rohit [Sharma], I spoke to [Dhoni] and both of them said [we] might as well take the game to the last over; with Shami and Bumrah, [if] they get us a few wickets, we'll be right in the game," Kohli said during presentation ceremony.

Shankar also played an important knock of 46 runs earlier and he stitched together a partnership of 81 runs with enabling the team to post 250 runs on the board.

Kohli, scored his 40th century in the ODI format, becoming just the second batsman after to score 40 centuries in the ODI format.

would now hope to win the third ODI as well and take an unassailable lead in the series.

takes on in the third ODI of the five-match series on Friday, March 8 at Ranchi.

