Nagpur ODI: India to bat first against Aussies

won the toss and asked to bat first in the second ODI of the ongoing five-match ODI series here at the Vidarbha Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Following the toss, Indian said he was looking to bat first, considering the pitch conditions.

Talking about the team combination, Kohli informed that they have not made any changes in the playing XI from the first ODI.

"We wanted to bat first, pretty much a no-brainer. Not much dew in the evening and it is a dry surface. Not typical of the kind of pitches you get here does not look like it will bounce much. We expect it to deteriorate further as the game progresses. We have the same team. We spoke about the middle order coming through when the top three does not click, so we need such games. Guys are looking for opportunities. It was a good performance for us, hopefully, we can keep it going," Kohli said after the toss.

Australian Aaron Finch, on the other hand, made two changes in the team bringing in and in place of and

"We are going to have a bowl. We expect it to spin a bit and hopefully, when the lights come on, it might play better. We did not play our best in the last game, obviously, Dhoni and Jadhav played well to get them across the line. A bit more improvement in the batting and should help. Two changes - Marsh is back and so is We're playing the two spinners. Turner and Behrendorff missing out," Finch said after the toss.

Having lost the first ODI, would look to win this second match and level the five-match series.

Following are the Indian and Australian playing XI:

India- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, (c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia- (c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter-nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa,

