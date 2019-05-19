Water crisis hits Gujarat village; people forced to drink polluted water

People in the village in are forced to drink the polluted water as the village is facing a water crisis.

Anant Patel, MLA from Bansda said, "There is too much problem of drinking water for the tribals and other villagers who live in this area. The government has not done anything to help us even when I repeatedly raised this problem in the assembly. Villagers have resorted to digging wells by themselves and using polluted water as a last resort."

Devjibhai Deshmukh, the sarpanch of the village too expressed displeasure at the state of affairs and spoke about the problems being faced by the villagers.

"We have more than 12 settlements in our village and there is water crisis for every person who lives here. We have to get clean water from more than 200 kilometres away, the villagers, therefore, rely on the wells they dig up themselves to get water for themselves and cattle," Deshmukh told reporters.

Latur in and some regions in have also reported facing problems of clean drinking water with the onset of the summer season.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)