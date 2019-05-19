Bride and Groom casts their vote at Himachal Pradesh's Manali

In a classic example of nation first, a and groom delayed their rituals and opted to cast their vote first here on Sunday.

Fully clad in traditional attires the couple arrived at the polling booth and exercised their franchise to elect a for Manali parliamentary constituency.

Setting an example, the families of the and groom also accompanied the couple.

"We wanted to exercise our right to vote to choose the best possible government. The rituals can take place a few hours later too, but this chance will come only after five years, so we mutually took the decision to vote first," the groom told reporters here.

Earlier, 103-year-old voted for the 32nd time today in as the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway in seven states and one Union Territory.

59 seats are up for grabs in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

