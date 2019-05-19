President pays tribute to Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid homage to former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
The President along with other officers and staff of the Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of the former President, read a press release issued from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Reddy, a leading political personality from Andhra Pradesh, served as the sixth President of India, from 1977 to 1982. He began his political career with the Indian National Congress Party.
Reddy, who was the youngest President to assume office, worked with three with Prime Ministers -- Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, and Indira Gandhi.
