Central forces should remain in WB till MCC in place: Sitharaman

Sitharaman on Sunday asserted that central armed forces should remain stationed in till the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place.

Speaking at a press conference here Sitharaman lashed out at led-TMC government in and asked, "We fear after the polling gets over today, the TMC workers will continue with violence and bloodshed in the state?"

"We demand that the should take cognizance of the violence done by the TMC workers in the state during the Lok Sabha polls," she added.

Sithraman alleged, "TMC workers have attacked and stopped voters from exercising their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls."

"From now on till 6 pm today the Central police force should remain active in West Bengal," she added.

The seats where polling is underway in today include Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of voting will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)