WB: EC imposes Section 144 in Bhatpara for undefined time-period

Section 144 has been imposed in West Bengal's Assembly constituency for undefined time-period to deal with post-poll violence, the (ECI) said on Monday.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area.

Special Police Observer for said a strength of 200 companies of central forces will be retained in the state to assist in counting and handling possible post-poll violence.

"Remaining 510 companies will move out of the state," said Dubey.

The ECI's decision comes a day after clashes broke out between the workers of the ruling and the BJP. Bombs were also hurled during the assembly by-poll on Sunday.

