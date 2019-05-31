Congress wins 90 seats in Karnata Municipal Council elections

-
The results of 7 City Municipal Councils have been declared in Karnataka. Congress has emerged as a major gainer in these elections by bagging 90 seats won out of 217.
The second-positioned party in the elections is BJP with 56 seats. JD(S) has won 38, BSP has won 2 while independents have won 25 seats and others have won 6 seats.
