Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra gets a three month extension

Defence who was supposed to retire from service today after completion of two year-tenure got an extension of three months on Friday.

was appointed as the Union Defence in May 201. He succeeded

He has served as an on special duty, in the rank of secretary, till Kumar's retirement and formally took charge on May 25 2017.

is a 1982 batch (IAS) of cadre.

Before assuming the office of Union Defence Secretary, he was the Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary, and the Chief of

He also served, on an acting basis, as the of the and Development Organisation for a period of three months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)