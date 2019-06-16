WC 2019: Memes galore on Twitter as India-Pak lock horns

-
As the much-anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup match is underway at Old Trafford, the flurry of reactions on social media on both sides of the border will surely crack one up.
Memes on Twitter are proof of how cricket enthusiasts are having a field day with the nail-biting encounter playing out.
Mumbai Police put their weight behind team India and shared a picture of a green traffic light on Twitter, saying "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do."
One Twitter user posted a picture of cartoon characters Tom and Jerry glued on a couch facing the television set. The post read, "At the time every Pakistani and Indians sitting like this and watching #IndiaVsPakistan match."
Another user used the picture of a bald fan as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had advised Pakistan to bat first, however, on the contrary, Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bowl despite winning the toss. The fans picture was also used by ICC earlier.
A user shared a picture of television set lock and said, "Security arrangements has been done in both countries."
Bollywood made its entry to the India-Pakistan memes galore with Indian twitterers suggesting that Pakistani fans are hoping for rain in Manchester.
One user tweeted a still from Bollywood blockbuster 'Lagaan' to put his point across.
Manoj Bajpai's iconic character from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was used by an Indian fan to give suggest how cricket lovers on the other side must be reacting to India's thunderous batting.
Another user took a dig at Pakistan as Men in Blue have remained unbeaten against them in all past encounters of the World Cup.
