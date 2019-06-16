CWC'19: Pakistan win toss against India, opt to bowl first

-
-
Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first in the highly-anticipated World Cup clash here at Old Trafford on Sunday.
India made one change in their playing XI, Shikar Dhawan was ruled out after being struck on his finger during the match against Australia on June 9, Vijay Shankar replaced him.
Out of three, the Virat Kohli-led team has won two matches in the World Cup so far. They defeated South Africa and Australia, while their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.
On the other hand, Pakistan has just won one match in the tournament. They defeated hosts England but suffered defeat at the hands of West Indies and Australia. Their match against Sri Lanka was a no result due to showers.
Following are the India's and Pakistan's playing XI:
India- Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar.
Pakistan- Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan.
