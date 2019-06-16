Fans in Manchester confident of India's win over Pak, pray for rain to stay away

Indian fans who arrived to witness the India- clash are confident that Men in Blue will defeat the neighbours for the seventh consecutive time in the ICC World Cup history here on Sunday.

Fans outside are highly charged for the encounter and are hoping for rain to stay away from

"We are hoping that it will not rain and we only want a win from team nothing less than that," Abhinav, a fan, said.

"We are hoping that will win and we want the full match to take place, we don't want rain to dampen the fun," another supporter, Vivek, said.

"I want the match to happen and I'm confident that will definitely win it. I want India to lift and I'm very excited for the clash. It is not the final of the tournament but also not any other match," Ankur, another enthusiast said.

Although the weather of will play a big role in the match as rain is predicted during the match.

"Thankfully the weather is pretty good and will have a good match. Team has to play as a unit as they are far better than Pakistan," Rahul, a lover said outside the stadium.

India will take on at 3 pm in with the prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter.

The Indian side has never lost to in six matches they played in the ICC World Cup history and will look to continue their winning streak today.

