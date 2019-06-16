Twitterati eager for India vs Pakistan clash, pray for clear skies

With ICC 2019's highly anticipated clash between and set to take place in on Sunday, is buzzing with enthusiasts hoping for their teams to win.

Being one of the most fiercely contested rivalries in the sport; it would be fair to say that fans of both the nations as well as throughout the world will be glued to their TV sets.

Twitterati can't hold their excitement as they eagerly await the high octane clash between the two cricketing heavyweights with #IndiaVsPakistan emerging as the top worldwide trend on Twitter:

"Excited for the #indiaVsPakistan match on Sunday. looking forward to seeing deserted roads #BleedBlue @WorldCup_Score", wrote a user.

"Today is the BIGGEST game in sport!" wrote, Kevin Pietersen, former England Batsman.

Cricketing legend has also joined the widely anticipated clash:

Indian gave a tribute to the rivalry in his own unique style:

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi could not hold her excitement and gave a tea kettle as consolation.

With rain playing spoilsport throughout this World Cup, fans are praying for clear skies to witness the action.

A user tweeted, "Am kind of hoping this rain goes away and the sun shines bright because the whole world is waiting for this match ( vs Pakistan) #CWC'19 #IndvsPak".

Some other users also echoed similar sentiments, "Dear rain.. please be gentle tomorrow because # vs # is more than just a game for us..and we don't want to miss it ...#PAKvIND #ICCWorldCup2019"

India has enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign with two wins and one match being called off due to rain. Pakistan, on the hand, is languishing at ninth spot with two losses, one win, and one match being interrupted by rain.

Pakistan has not been able to register a win against India in ICC ever since they first met each other in the 1992 edition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)