We are working step-by-step to qualify for Olympics: Hockey player Navjot Kaur

Indian women's hockey team had a successful five-match bi-lateral series against Malaysia. However, the team believes it still needs to overcome its weaknesses in order to qualify for the Olympics.
Navjot Kaur, whose fine field goal helped India win the fifth match 1-0, said that the team toured Malaysia to work and improve its skills.
"We didn't think they (Malaysia) are upper ranked or lower ranked team. We just went for our improvement and work on our skills which will help us going forward. We started the year against Spain, which went really well and this Malaysia tour was also brilliant. We are working step-by-step in order to qualify for Olympics," Navjot told ANI after returning from Malaysia.
"Our vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka has started using drag technique in the absence of our drag-flicker (injured Gurjit Kaur). It turned out to be an opportunity for our team as now we have two drag-flickers. Next, we have a Korea tour. We aim to overcome the weaknesses that we faced against Malaysia," she added.
Goalkeeper Savita, who led the side in the absence of striker Rani, pointed out that the team never thought Malaysia a lower ranked side considering "with so much competition no team is easy to face".
"We are not over-confident but we trust each other and have that team belief. Our fitness is our strength and our main focus is the qualifier round," she added.
Meanwhile, when asked whether players should get the match fees, Savita said: "Of course, you need all those things but as of now we are enjoying our game. Hockey India and the government are supporting us. We are happy."
India won 3-0, 5-0, draw 4-4, 1-0 and 1-0 over Malaysia in the series.
