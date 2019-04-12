We are working step-by-step to qualify for Olympics: Hockey player Navjot Kaur

Indian women's team had a successful five-match bi-lateral series against However, the team believes it still needs to overcome its weaknesses in order to qualify for the

Navjot Kaur, whose fine field goal helped win the fifth match 1-0, said that the team toured to work and improve its skills.

"We didn't think they (Malaysia) are upper ranked or lower ranked team. We just went for our improvement and work on our skills which will help us going forward. We started the year against Spain, which went really well and this tour was also brilliant. We are working step-by-step in order to qualify for Olympics," Navjot told ANI after returning from Malaysia.

"Our has started using drag technique in the absence of our drag-flicker (injured Gurjit Kaur). It turned out to be an opportunity for our team as now we have two drag-flickers. Next, we have a Korea tour. We aim to overcome the weaknesses that we faced against Malaysia," she added.

Savita, who led the side in the absence of striker Rani, pointed out that the team never thought Malaysia a lower ranked side considering "with so much competition no team is easy to face".

"We are not over-confident but we trust each other and have that team belief. Our fitness is our strength and our main focus is the round," she added.

Meanwhile, when asked whether players should get the match fees, said: "Of course, you need all those things but as of now we are enjoying our game. and the government are supporting us. We are happy."

won 3-0, 5-0, draw 4-4, 1-0 and 1-0 over Malaysia in the series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)