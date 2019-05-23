We concede defeat, will review performance: Kamal Nath

and conceded defeat in the elections of 2019 and said that will review its performance to ascertain the reasons for the loss.

"This is true that the results did not come according to our expectations. But we respect the mandate given by the people. We will review the results and we are committed to keep serving the people," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi trailing behind Smriti Irani by around 47,000 votes in the elections, the CM said, "In a democracy, wins and losses happen. As I said, we will review the results and our strategy going forward."

He congratulated BJP on its performance in the elections. "I congratulate Narendra Modi and the BJP. We hope that they will deliver on the basis of the people's expectations," he said.

The BJP has won 99 seats and is leading on 201 seats while has won 25 and is leading on 26 seats till the last reports were received.

