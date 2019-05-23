Resounding win for BJP, breaks new grounds in WB, Odisha

Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congressism, on Thursday secured a resounding mandate for the second consecutive term as crossed the 300 mark by breaking new grounds in and Odisha and retaining its sway in the Hindi heartland in the elections.

Storming back to power, the party bettered its 2014 performance by getting 21 seats more than the 282 it had secured earlier. A party needs 272 to get a majority in the 543 member

The BJP-led NDA was close to touching the 350 mark like in the previous elections in 2014. has won 146 seats and was ahead in 157 seats till late in the night as counting was in progress, delayed by the procedure to match VVPATs with EVMs.

Modi was leading comfortably in where he is seeking a second term while led in Raebareli. was leading in and won by a big margin in Gandhinagar.

On the other hand, the continued to fare poorly in the elections bagging only 29 seats and leading in 22 seats.

Making inroads into and Odisha where it emerged as the main Opposition, the BJP was on the road to bag 18 seats after battling the ruling TMC. The party has won 4 seats and was leading in 14 seats. The TMC has 34 seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while the BJP had 2.

In Odisha, the BJP, which had won one seat in the last elections, was leading in 8 in the current elections while the ruling BJD was ahead in 13.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 elections also helped the NDA coalition to notch 343 seats overall. This will be the first time when a non- party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after had won in 1971. Earlier her father had performed that feat.

The saffron surge covering the Hindi heartland, entered in a big way in the east, in and Odisha and also the west where it swept Karnataka, the only state in the south where it had formed a government in the past, fell to BJP's sweep. Only Tamil Nadu, and were untouched by the BJP storm.

Modi who exploited his government's campaign against terrorism by the aerial strikes in that overshadowed a number of anti-incumbency issues like economic downturn and agrarian unrest to repeat his 2014 show in crucial states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, made fresh gains in

Like five years ago, the BJP also swept (25), Delhi (7), (10), (4) and Uttarakhand (5).

BJP allies were ahead in 18, JD-U (16) and (6) as the coalition were doing well in and Its ally won two seats-- that of and his wife -- in

On the other side, the main challenger did no better than the previous elections and was way behind BJP. Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi, the in at the hands of by over 38,000 votes. However, he had a face-saving victory in Wayanad in where he was leading by 4.2 lakhs to his nearest CPI(M) rival.

Congress ally has put up a good show bagging one seat and leading in 23 of the 38 seats in The DMK, Congress coalition virtually swept conceding only two seats to AIADMK out of the 38 for which elections were held. The lone seat in Puducherry went to Congress. The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state.

The party was also doing well in where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats.

The Congress rout was so huge that nine of its former ministers lost in the hustings. They were Shiela Dikshit (Delhi), (Haryana), Digvijaya Singh (Madhya Pradesh) and (Maharashtra), (Meghalaya), Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh) and (Karnataka).

(SP) was leading in Azamgarh while his father was leading in Mainpuri in Senior SP was leading in Rampur.

was trailing in Sultanpur, whereas her son was leading from Pilibhit constituency in UP.

The BJP also was set to sweep in where the party was leading in all the 17 seats it contested and its ally JD(U) were ahead in 16. The other ally LJP has won six seats.

was swept by a BJP wave earning it 25 of the 28 seats, decimating the ruling Congress-JDS alliance, which managed to win only two seats in the state. BJP-backed candidate Sumalath, widow of Ambareesh, who won from Mandya defeating minister Kumaraswamy's son

The Gowda family suffered the humiliation of the former losing in Tumkur. The consolation victory for the family was that of Prajwal Revanna from Hasan.

Apart from fresh gains, the BJP put up a sterling show in Madhya Pradesh, and where it had lost the Assembly polls five months ago.

In the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP lost only 9 seats of the 71 it had won in 2014. Its ally Apna Dal got two seats.

The SP-BSP-RLD, which was projected to give a tough challenge to the BJP was ahead only in 15 seats.

In Delhi, the and Congress, which failed to a deal, drew a blank.

