WHO hails India's emergency use authorisation approval to Covid vaccines

World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed India's decision giving emergency use authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines, informed Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia on Sunday.
"WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region," WHO South-East Asia wrote in a tweet.
"The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing impact of COVID-19," WHO South-East Asia added in a tweet.
Earlier today, COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today.
