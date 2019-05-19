Wide-scale coverage of Modi's Kedarnath visit violates MCC: TMC to EC

The on Sunday wrote a letter to Election Commission of (ECI) and asserted that the wide-scale of of Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath is a violation of Model Code of Conduct.

'Election campaign for the last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last 2 days. This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct,' read the letter.

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC's political rival and Communist Party of (CPI) D Raja also accused ECI of being 'soft' on Modi and said, "It is true that PM keeps violating model code of conduct but election commission is not taking any action. The election commission is so soft on and The election commission is not acting in a manner it should act. ECI is constitutional body it should act neutrally, objectively without any biased or without any fear."

Prime Minister on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls came to a close.

today ended his 18-hour session inside a holy cave of Kedarnath. He will now head towards

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory in the country. The counting of voting will begin on May 23.

