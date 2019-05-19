TMC workers behaving like 'jihadis' and 'terrorists': CK Bose

BJP candidate from South Kolkata constituency CK Bose, on Sunday said that TMC workers were behaving like "terrorists" and "jihadis" in

"Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC," told ANI here.

also accused TMC workers of attacking him on April 24, when he was on his way to file nomination papers.

went to polls in all phases of the elections, with the seventh phase of polling underway today. Votes are due to be counted on May 23.

All six phases of ongoing polls in were marred with violence. Last week, a convoy of and was allegedly attacked by (TMC) supporters in Khejuri area of district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)