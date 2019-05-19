Compare Bengal, UP: Yogi's barb at Mamata over poll violence

on Monday exuded confidence of getting full majority in the elections asserting that BJP will be winning over 300 seats on its own. He also took a jibe at over poll violence and asked for a comparison of and Uttar Pradesh, both of which voted in all the seven phases of polls.

He also commended people for participating in the "festival of democracy" while stating that the elections campaign for the polls was entirely centred around Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "BJP will achieve the target of more than 300 seats in the country and if we combine allies, we will get over 400 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, we will get over 74 seats."

"After independence, this is the first election where the whole campaign was around Modi ji only. After opposition ran out of issues, they started making personal attacks. This is the first election in which cast and religious barriers have been broken and people voted on the name and work of Modi ji", he said.

Adityanath also cornered the government on the issue of poll-related violence and said, "For us, is a way of serving people. We cannot have any expectations with these people when the court is commenting on West Bengal's law and order and election commission has to take action. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn't reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections, unlike "

Earlier today, Yogi exercised his right to vote at a booth in Gorakhpur accompanied by party's candidate

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the elections began on Sunday on 59 seats across seven states and one Union Territory in the country. The counting of voting will begin on May 23.

A total of 918 candidates, including Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of polls. The is seeking re-election from and is contesting against of the and candidate

