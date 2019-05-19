LS polls: 10.25 per cent turnout till 9:00 am in last phase

The voter turnout till 9 am in the seventh and final phase of elections was recorded as 10.25 per cent, the (ECI) said on Sunday. Fifty-nine parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one union territory are voting today.

The voter turnout recorded till 9:00 am is - 10.65 per cent in Bihar, 3.01 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, 11.86 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 9.73 per cent in Punjab, 8.29 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 14.11 per cent in West Bengal, 15 per cent in and 10.40 per cent in Chandigarh.

The seven-phase election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of 69.45 per cent.

The result for the election will be announced on May 23.

