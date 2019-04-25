Will deposit money from NYAY scheme in bank accounts opened by Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the Centre's (PMJDY) scheme on financial inclusion, on Thursday said he would complete the task of depositing money in the accounts which were opened by under the said scheme.

" ji is very clever. He deposited money in accounts of Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi, He says that he will open accounts for you. But he did not deposit money in those accounts. Now, I will complete the task and will deposit money of NYAY scheme in the bank accounts opened by him," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally here.

" asks where the money will come from. I say I will take Rs 45000 crore directly from thief He has forgiven debts of Rs 5,55,000 crore of 15 people," he claimed.

Gandhi further said that the Congress' poll promise of NYAY in which the party will give Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of poor whose income is under Rs 12,000, has two major goals.

"There are two goals of NYAY scheme - first, putting money in the pockets of the poor in the country and secondly, to kickstart the country's economy," he said.

"Modi has derailed India's with demonetisation and Gabbar Singh tax. As soon as money of NYAY scheme goes to the accounts of your mothers and sisters, there will be a boost in demand and purchases. The closed factories will open again and generate employment and the will be on track eventually," the said while underlining that his party will make changes in the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi reiterated the poll promise made to farmers and said that no will be put behind bars if he fails to repay loans. He also promised that there will be a separate budget for farmers if the party is voted to power in 2019.

"As soon as our government is formed, 33 per cent seats will be reserved for women in Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies. After 2019 elections, 33 per cent jobs of the central government will be reserved for women," he added.

