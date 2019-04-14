SP-BSP failed to understand UP, here govts are formed, toppled at tea stalls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have "misunderstood" the people of Uttar Pradesh who had sent out a clear message in 2014 and in 2017 that they don't want caste-based politics but that of development.
"They are completely cut-off from the ground and they didn't know that the people of western Uttar Pradesh have understood their selfishness. In 2014 people of Uttar Pradesh have told them that they don't need the politics of caste but rather of development. the situation was the same in 2017," said PM Modi.
The prime minister said that in Uttar Pradesh, governments were "made" and "made to fall" at tea-stalls.
"BSP and SP have misunderstood Uttar Pradesh where governments are made and made to fall at tea-stalls," he said.
Recalling B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution PM Modi said that it was his vision that enabled even a man belonging to the "deprived-oppressed" class to become the President of India while a 'chaiwala' could become the Prime Minister.
"This is only the power of the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar that a gentleman from the oppressed and deprived class has become the President of India, a person hailing from a simple farmer family in a village is the Vice-President while a chaiwala is the Prime Minister," said PM Modi.
Expressing confidence on coming to power again, PM Modi said that the results of elections in Uttar Pradesh will force the SP and BSP to "buy locks from Aligarh" as they will be forced to shut shop after the election.
"The SP and BSP don't want to accept the truth. Had they accepted the truth then their shops would have been locked down by now. The results of elections in Uttar Pradesh will force SP and BSP to buy locks from Aligarh," said Narendra Modi.
"After the first phase of elections it has become tough for them to contest before the BJP, they have realized that they are on the verge of defeat," he said.
He said that Uttar Pradesh has made him a Member of Parliament and also the Prime Minister and he wants to see the state in the top position.
"Uttar Pradesh has made me MP, Uttar Pradesh has made me Prime Minister. I have a dream in my heart. Due to the politics of caste, Uttar Pradesh failed to get the stature it deserved. The entire world talks about Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru but not about UP. I want to see UP at number one position in the country in terms of economy and as a society," said Narendra Modi.
Uttar Pradesh went to poll on 11 April in the first phase for its eight Lok Sabha constituencies.
Lok Sabha elections in UP are in all seven phases for its 80 seats.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU