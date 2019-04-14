SP-BSP failed to understand UP, here govts are formed, toppled at tea stalls: PM Modi

said that the and have "misunderstood" the people of who had sent out a clear message in 2014 and in 2017 that they don't want caste-based but that of development.

"They are completely cut-off from the ground and they didn't know that the people of western have understood their selfishness. In 2014 people of have told them that they don't need the of caste but rather of development. the situation was the same in 2017," said PM Modi.

The said that in Uttar Pradesh, governments were "made" and "made to fall" at tea-stalls.

"BSP and SP have misunderstood Uttar Pradesh where governments are made and made to fall at tea-stalls," he said.

Recalling B.R. Ambedkar, the of the Modi said that it was his vision that enabled even a man belonging to the "deprived-oppressed" class to become the of while a 'chaiwala' could become the

"This is only the power of the Constitution of that a gentleman from the oppressed and deprived class has become the of India, a person hailing from a simple family in a village is the while a chaiwala is the Prime Minister," said PM Modi.

Expressing confidence on coming to power again, PM Modi said that the results of elections in Uttar Pradesh will force the SP and BSP to "buy locks from Aligarh" as they will be forced to shut shop after the election.

"The SP and BSP don't want to accept the truth. Had they accepted the truth then their shops would have been locked down by now. The results of elections in Uttar Pradesh will force SP and BSP to buy locks from Aligarh," said

"After the first phase of elections it has become tough for them to contest before the BJP, they have realized that they are on the verge of defeat," he said.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has made him a and also the Prime Minister and he wants to see the state in the top position.

"Uttar Pradesh has made me MP, Uttar Pradesh has made me Prime Minister. I have a dream in my heart. Due to the of caste, Uttar Pradesh failed to get the stature it deserved. The entire world talks about Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru but not about UP. I want to see UP at number one position in the country in terms of economy and as a society," said

Uttar Pradesh went to poll on 11 April in the first phase for its eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

Lok Sabha elections in UP are in all seven phases for its 80 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)