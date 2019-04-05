Grand alliance lacks leadership: Amit Shah

Shah on Friday said the grand alliance lacks leadership.

"In elections, there are clearly two separate groups, on one hand, there is a group of NDA allies assembled under and nationalist groups like BJP is there. While on the other hand there is a 'tola' of 'gathbandhan', those who have assembled under Rahul Gandhi. The group is without any leadership," said Shah.

He said that the people are connecting with the and are becoming part of "Mai Bhi Chowkidar" campaign.

"Everywhere people are saying 'Modi-Modi', this shows that will become once again and will enjoy more majority than in 2014. The whole country connects itself with and says that "we are also chowkidar", said Shah.

Adding, that N Biren Singh, the of was the "real chowkoidar many years ago" who made "terrorist free" he said, "Many years ago actually worked as a chowkidar when he was in BSF as sepoy. Now under his 'chowkidari' has become a safe place. Under the government, there were lots of bunds (shutdowns). The Manipur has witnessed a complete shutdown of 160 days and prices increased enormously. Gas was not available, Kerosene was not available, water was not available. But under the leadership of Narendra Modi now there are no bund, blockages and terrorism is wiped out".

Polls in the Outer Manipur seat will be held on April 11, Inner Manipur constituency will witness elections on April 18. Results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)