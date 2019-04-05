Priyanka seeks vote through selfies as roadshow passes through alleys of Ghaziabad!

and in-charge of eastern Gandhi Vadra wooed the voters of by clicking hundreds of selfies throughout the long road show in on Friday.

While it is not very uncommon for to oblige with selfie requests from supports, took a step forward and ensured best selfies for supporters by clicking them herself.

Sitting atop a white SUV, made the best use of the vantage point. It was a chance to create a personal bond with supporters and Priyanka did not miss it. She kept taking of the supporters whoever requested for selfie and obliged them.

Campaigning for candidate from parliamentary constituency Dolly Sharma, Priyanka's convoy passed through alleys of the city amid a sea of supporters, many of them holding flags and raising slogans in support of the party and its leaders.

Amid a large number of flags, a single large cut-out of Rafale also stood out prominently as it kept moving close to Priyanka's vehicle for quite some time.

People kept showering rose petals from roof-tops at different places as she kept waving and greeting the people lined on both sides of the road as well as on the roofs of different houses and shops.

Vadra is constantly busy campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election, however, this was her first road show in this part of

She had yesterday accompanied her brother and Congress while he filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

Ghaziabad will be going to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 11. In the last Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP's VK Singh had defeated Congress candidate with a whopping margin of over 5.56 lakh votes.

The Lok Sabha election to 543 seats is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

