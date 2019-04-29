'It's good decision' that Sunny Deol contesting as BJP candidate: Hemal Malini

-
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has taken a good decision to contest as a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, said sitting BJP MP from Mathura and Deol's stepmother Hema Malini on Monday.
"Sunny Deol has taken a very good decision to contest as a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. He has a great fan following," Malini told ANI after casting her vote in Vile Parle.
"Deol believes in the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government," she added.
The BJP leader also talked about the importance of Lok Sabha polls. She said: "This election is very important for the country and it is a duty of every citizen to participate in the polls."
Taking on the Congress party she said, "Congress has done nothing special till now for the development of the people."
In Mathura, Malini is contesting against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Narendra Singh and Congress candidate and industrialist Mahesh Pathak.
Earlier today, soon after Deol filed his nominations, his father Dharmendra tweeted: "We are asking for your support. If you support us, the victory will be yours. The victory will be of my brother and sisters of Punjab and the beautiful Gurdaspur."
Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began today in 71 constituencies spread across nine states.
