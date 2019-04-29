SC seeks ECI, Centre's response over plea seeking decriminalisation of complaints regarding EVM malfunction

The on Monday issued a notice to (ECI) and Centre (Union of India) in connection with a plea seeking to decriminalise complaint on malfunctioning of VVPAT/EVM.

A bench headed by and also comprising Justices and sought a response from the Centre and the poll body over a petition filed by based

Ahya through his plea sought direction to the Centre to set aside Rule 49MA of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 except for the procedure prescribed for purpose of creating a statistical record of the complaints.

According to the present situation, jail term and fine is guaranteed if the complaint is found false.

Ahya, in his petition, stated that at present, if an elector complains / reports about any discrepancy between EVM and VVPAT, he may face the consequence of a jail term up to six months if it turns to be false, so it should be decriminalised.

Section 49 MA of Code Of Election Rules, states, if a person files a complaint regarding the discrepancy (voted for a particular party but it went to some other party) regarding the EVM, and, if after investigation this is found to be false or incorrect, then the complainant can be prosecuted under section 177 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "furnishing false information. This section invites six months in jail or a Rs. 1,000 fine or both".

