Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities, Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Ambani cast ballot

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, several other Bollywood celebrities, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, industrialist Anil Ambani and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday thronged polling stations in Mumbai to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Bachchan, 76, was accompanied by his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.
Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aditya voted at a polling booth in Bandra East.
While Ambani cast his ballot at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade, RBI Governor Das went to Peddar Road to exercise his right.
Veteran actor Rekha was among the first at a polling booth in Bandra. Wearing a white salwar-kameez and sporting a black sunglass, she posed before cameras displaying her inked finger.
Actors Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar were also among the early voters. Matondkar is the Congress candidate from the Mumbai North seat.
In a selfie posted on Instagram, Priyanka showed her ink-stained finger. She wrote, "This is the moment that matters. Every vote is a voice that counts."
Aamir Khan and his Kiran Rao were all smiles as they posed for the camerapersons after exercising their franchise.
Madhuri Dixit also shared a selfie on Instagram after casting her ballot. "Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and Vote For India," she said in the caption.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who voted at a polling station in the city, wrote messages on Instagram to encourage her fans to go out and exercise their franchise. In one of the posts, she said, "Vote if you are not Robot." In another, sharing a picture of her ink-stained finger, she wrote, "V for Vote."
BJP MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their ballot at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle.
Actor Ravi Kishan, who is BJP's candidate from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, exercised his franchise at Goregaon while BJP nominee from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan, voted at Worli.
In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cast his ballot in Jodhpur district while former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia voted in Jhalawar.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath exercise his right at a polling booth in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.
In Bihar, CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar, and BJP MP Giriraj Singh, who is also a Union minister, cast their ballot at polling stations in Begusarai and Lakhisrai districts respectively.
Polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway in 72 constituencies spread across nine states including five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal and 17 in Maharashtra.
The seven-phase elections began on April 11. The first phase recorded a 69.45 per cent turnout while the second phase on April 18 logged 69.43 per cent voting. The third phase of the elections held on April 23 witnessed a turnout of 66 per cent.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
