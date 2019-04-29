Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities, Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Ambani cast ballot

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, several other Bollywood celebrities, chief Uddhav Thackeray, industrialist and on Monday thronged polling stations in to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Bachchan, 76, was accompanied by his wife Jaya, son and daughter-in-law

Thackeray, his wife voted at a polling booth in Bandra East.

While Ambani cast his ballot at in Cuffe Parade, Das went to Peddar Road to exercise his right.

Veteran was among the first at a polling booth in Bandra. Wearing a white salwar-kameez and sporting a black sunglass, she posed before cameras displaying her inked finger.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, and his wife Kiran Rao, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff, and his wife and were also among the early voters. Matondkar is the candidate from the North seat.

In a selfie posted on Instagram, Priyanka showed her ink-stained finger. She wrote, "This is the moment that matters. Every vote is a voice that counts."

and his were all smiles as they posed for the camerapersons after exercising their franchise.

also shared a selfie on after casting her ballot. "Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and Vote For India," she said in the caption.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who voted at a polling station in the city, wrote messages on to encourage her fans to go out and exercise their franchise. In one of the posts, she said, "Vote if you are not Robot." In another, sharing a picture of her ink-stained finger, she wrote, "V for Vote."

and his wife cast their ballot at in Vile Parle.

Ravi Kishan, who is BJP's candidate from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, exercised his franchise at Goregaon while BJP nominee from North Central, Poonam Mahajan, voted at Worli.

In Rajasthan, cast his ballot in district while former and BJP leader voted in Jhalawar.

exercise his right at a polling booth in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.

In Bihar, CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Giriraj Singh, who is also a Union minister, cast their ballot at polling stations in Begusarai and Lakhisrai districts respectively.

Polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway in 72 constituencies spread across nine states including five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six each in and Odisha, 13 each in and Uttar Pradesh, eight in and 17 in

The seven-phase elections began on April 11. The first phase recorded a 69.45 per cent turnout while the second phase on April 18 logged 69.43 per cent voting. The third phase of the elections held on April 23 witnessed a turnout of 66 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

