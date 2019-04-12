Will meet EC on EVM abnormalities: Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu on Friday said he will meet (EC) on Saturday over the issue of malfunctioning of machines (EVMs) in the ongoing

"Tomorrow I am meeting and I am going to discuss the anomalies and technical problems EVMs are facing. Nobody knows what is happening in EVMs," told reporters here.

Yesterday, after polling in a few districts of was disrupted briefly due to malfunctioning of machines had requested the EC for an extension of polling time in the state to compensate for the time lost due to technical glitches in EVMs.

On Thursday, voting took place for all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in and for its 175 Assembly seats. The results will be out on May 23.

