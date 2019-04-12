Vijai Sardesai writes to EC; seeks relaxation on noise pollution norms

Forward Party has written a letter to the (EC), seeking relaxation on certain restrictions imposed in the state in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

has urged the to relax the noise pollution norms imposed under the MCC so that the celebrations in the state do not "attract action".

"This is to bring to your kind notice that traditional religious activities like the traditional Shigmo Float Parade have attracted action under the Noise Pollution rules, especially after 10 p.m. from the flying squads. Hence, there is apprehension that religious activities during the Lent Session and Vigil services will also attract similar action," the letter read.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the during the time of elections. It came into force on March 10 when the announced the schedule of seven-phase elections in the country.

also said the Tourism Industry in the state has suffered major losses recently due to the restrictions imposed.

"The tourism industry has suffered major losses on account of the restrictions imposed due to the Model Code of Conduct enforced in the state. We believe that the industry is an apolitical entity and does not engage in inducements," the letter further read.

"In view of the above, we suggest that certain relaxations be granted to the various establishments who have licenses to operate beyond 11 p.m. So also, religious activities be exempted from these restrictions since they do not hinder the election process," Sardesai mentioned.

The polling for two Lok Sabha seats in will take place in the third phase on April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

