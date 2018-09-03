Will not surrender to Delhi leadership: Telangana CM

(Telangana) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Asserting the need for strengthening regional parties instead of being governed by parties whose top leaders sit in New Delhi, on Sunday said that the real power lies with the people and it is they who decide who will run their government.

Addressing a mega rally -- Pragathi Nivedana Sabha -- of the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in district, Rao said that the state should emulate that is run by their own leaders chosen by the people instead of surrendering to the leadership in

"In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to leadership. People should decide whether the power should lie in or New Delhi," Rao said.

His statement comes amid speculations of dissolution of the and possibility of early polls in Telangana. "Some are saying KCR will dissolve the government. All members have given me an opportunity to take a decision on the future of Telangana. Ministers told me to take any decision on dissolving the government. I will tell you when I take a decision," Rao said. At the same time he added that a manifesto committee for the next elections would be formed soon under the leadership of Member of Parliament,

Speaking at the rally, Rao thanked the people who had gathered in huge numbers. "Seeing this crowd, I reminisce the events in 2001. With all your blessings and support, and just with a handful of people in 2001, I took pledge for the formation of Telangana. Jayashankar, Vidyasagar Rao and many leaders supported me. Because of all of them, Telangana became a reality. We went for elections alone in 2014, people believed in our leadership and gave us a complete majority. It was a challenge to govern a new state. We understood the situation and started the work. We faced many struggled but worked hard genuinely, " he said.

Talking about the work done by his government, the mentioned that the state has witnessed a growth rate of 17.17 per cent in the last four years. "People can see the development work. We don't need to say it. State is developing at a rapid pace. We made a profit of Rs 1980 crore on sand in the last four years against Rs 9.6 crore made by in 10 years. There are 465 programmes to support various sections of the society in Telangana. The Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme today is helping poor families get their children married. We are striving for the welfare of minorities, who were in poverty. We are spending a record amount of Rs 2000 crore for them. Nowhere in the country are such schemes for minorities," he said.

The also mentioned the work done by his government for the benefit of farmers and weavers. "Rythu Bheema scheme, money is transferred to the accounts of deceased farmers so that families do not suffer. We purified land records which were untouched for years and distributed Pattadar passbooks. We are giving them investment support and Pattadar passbooks in their hand. Telangana is the only state to give free electrify to farmers for 24 hours. Today weavers are happy," Rao added while promising a hike in the pension amount for senior citizens.

Talking about better employment prospects for the youth in the state Rao said: "95 per cent reservation to locals through new zonal system shows the commitment of for the youth of Telangana. As a surplus state, Telangana should grow. More employment opportunities should come to Telangana youth. Development should never stop. This growth should continue. For that we have to work with great commitment."

Rao also talked about his commitment to provide clean drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha before the next elections. "I had promised that if I don't give drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha before next elections, I won't contest elections. No other Chief Minister in the country would dare to say something like this. Representatives of 11 states came to Telangana to see the works done under Mission Bhageeratha. .I promised to give water for 1 lakh acres. Kaleswaram project, Devadula project, Malkapur reservoir are many others are getting ready," Rao said.

Just a few hours before the commencement of this massive public meeting, TRS KT said that the turnout for the rally would be something that the people of will remember for a very long time. "The turnout in this rally is going to be something that people will remember for a long time. It is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," KTR told ANI. The party had invited scores of local artistes and folk dancers in order to keep TRS participants entertained at the venue of the rally.

