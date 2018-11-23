Will respect SC's decision on Ram Mandir: Akhilesh

-
As the spotlight has shifted to Ram Mandir construction issue ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday assured that he would respect the Supreme Court verdict on the matter.
Addressing the media, Akhilesh said: "Samajwadi believes that Supreme Court is the top court of the country. As Ayodhya's Ram Mandir matter is pending in the court, whatever will be the decision, my party will respect that."
Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhilesh said: "BJP does not believe either in the Supreme Court or the Constitution. BJP can go to any extent."
On the present situation in the state, the former chief minister observed: "The kind of environment exists in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring the Army, if necessary."
His statement comes following the increased demand for an early court decision on the issue. Certain sections are also pushing for an ordinance to hasten the temple construction.
The Ram Mandir got a major push when one of the litigants in the Babri Masjid case, Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, said that he would welcome the ordinance and would obey the law.
On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010.
The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested a division of the disputed land in Ayodhya - one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.
It is believed that the Babri Masjid which was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after destructing the Ram Temple to the ground.
