Will respect SC's decision on Ram Mandir: Akhilesh

As the spotlight has shifted to construction issue ahead of the 2019 elections, former Minister and on Friday assured that he would respect the verdict on the matter.

Addressing the media, Akhilesh said: "Samajwadi believes that is the top court of the country. As Ayodhya's matter is pending in the court, whatever will be the decision, my party will respect that."

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhilesh said: "BJP does not believe either in the or the Constitution. BJP can go to any extent."

On the present situation in the state, the former minister observed: "The kind of environment exists in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring the Army, if necessary."

His statement comes following the increased demand for an early court decision on the issue. Certain sections are also pushing for an ordinance to hasten the temple construction.

The got a major push when one of the litigants in the case, Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, said that he would welcome the ordinance and would obey the law.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi- title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the ruling of 2010.

The in its 2010 verdict had suggested a division of the disputed land in Ayodhya - one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the and

It is believed that the which was constructed by Mughal in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after destructing the to the ground.

