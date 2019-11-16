Will retire from politics once population control law is implemented, says Giriraj Singh

I will retire from politics the day a rule to control population comes into effect, said Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday.

"The day an Act to control population will be implemented in the country, I will take retirement from politics," Singh, a strong advocate for population control, told media here.

Last month, Singh participated in a yatra organised to spread awareness for population control and said that there was a need to check the rise in population in the country.

Earlier in January, the minister suggested that certain communities were especially responsible for the rise in population.

