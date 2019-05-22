Aaron Rodgers disappointed with Bran as king in 'GoT' finale

Aaron Rodgers, who played a petite role in the penultimate episode of the fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', is highly disappointed with how the show ended.

"I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) says the person with the best story is Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright)? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn't anymore. No," People quoted Rodgers as saying in a video shared by WISN TV's

The final episode which aired on Monday featured killing his love and after she burnt down a whole city. Later, Tyrion suggested that the person with the best story should be made the and 'Brandon Stark' was the choice made.

Rodgers said, " Jon had a better story. (Emilia Clarke) had a better story. Arya (Maisie Williams) had a better story. Sansa (Sophie Turner) had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys (Conleth Hill) had a better story. Bronn (Jerome Flynn), a lot better story. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), better story. Cersei (Lena Headey), probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story."

On asked about who could have been a better choice for the 'Iron Throne', Aaron said, " I think should have been on the throne."

Rodgers said that Bran the broken, the three-eyed raven, wanted the throne so he planned everything accordingly, "He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he's the one who told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing that he'd scheme for Dany's death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad "

"So he, the entire time, set the whole thing up and then at the end goes 'Oh yeah, I don't want to be Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here?' No," Rodgers added.

The who appeared for a few seconds on episode 5 of the show said, "Look, I love the opportunity to be in the show, which most people probably don't think I was, but I was there. I love the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars, so I think they might have been a little busy."

Explaining his brief appearance on the show, he said, "I was helping a woman who was injured, set her down, and then, the hell with her, I'm getting out of there."

Aaron Rodgers' excitement of being on the show was evident in a picture he shared on wearing the show's costume.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones," he captioned.

The final season of the show has left many fans unhappy. They started a petition seeking remake of the show's eighth season "with competent writers". The petition has garnered more than one million signatures. The makers, however, have ruled out the possibility of a remake .

