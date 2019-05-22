Post Cannes, Priyanka Chopra flies to Ethiopia

Post her debut at the 72nd Film Festival, is now touring as UNICEF's Goodwill

During her visit, the also met the of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, the first woman to hold the office.

Expressing her gratitude, posted a picture with the on and wrote, "I had the honor of meeting Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of Her fierce commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women is unprecedented. #AChildIsAChild #ForEveryChild."

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a beige buttoned front dress and frameless spectacles.

The 36-year-old also shared a few other videos and pictures from the visit where she can be seen dancing and sharing light moments with local kids.

She wrote in one of her posts, "Dance is such an important part of Ethiopian culture. Wherever I have been so far...even though we don't speak each other's languages the joy that has been shared through dance has bonded me with this amazing country forever."

made her debut on the red carpet of 2019 in a white gown with a flowing cape.

Apart from gracing the red carpet, she also stole some romantic moments with her husband at the gala.

On the work front, Priyanka recently concluded shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink', and was last seen on screen in Netflix's 'Isn't it Romantic'.

