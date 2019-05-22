Post Cannes, Priyanka Chopra flies to Ethiopia

Post her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra is now touring Ethiopia as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.
During her visit, the actor also met the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, the first woman to hold the office.
Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka posted a picture with the president on social media and wrote, "I had the honor of meeting Madam President Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of Ethiopia. Her fierce commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women is unprecedented. Ethiopia #AChildIsAChild #ForEveryChild."
In the picture, she can be seen wearing a beige buttoned front dress and frameless spectacles.
The 36-year-old actor also shared a few other videos and pictures from the visit where she can be seen dancing and sharing light moments with local kids.
She wrote in one of her posts, "Dance is such an important part of Ethiopian culture. Wherever I have been so far...even though we don't speak each other's languages the joy that has been shared through dance has bonded me with this amazing country forever."
Priyanka made her debut on the red carpet of Cannes 2019 in a white gown with a flowing cape.
Apart from gracing the red carpet, she also stole some romantic moments with her husband Nick Jonas at the gala.
On the work front, Priyanka recently concluded shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink', and was last seen on screen in Netflix's 'Isn't it Romantic'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU