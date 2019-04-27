Will win more than 3 out of 6 seats in J-K: Ram Madhav

-
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said his party will win more than three parliamentary seats out of six in Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
"We are confident of winning more than three parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha elections. BJP has become the mainstream party of the Kashmir Valley, today. We will work for peace and development in the region," Madhav told ANI.
In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP reiterated its resolve to abrogate Article 370, which gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir and annul Article 35A of the Constitution, which the party finds discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of the Valley.
There are six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir-Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Anantnag and Ladakh.
Anantnag is polling in three phases and has already gone to polls on April 23, polling is also due in Anantnag on April 29 and May 6. Meanwhile Ladakh will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
