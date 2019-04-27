Denied ticket from Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna says 'BJP has my support'

Kavita Khanna, the wife of late Vinod Khanna, who was denied a BJP ticket to contest polls from seat in Punjab, on Saturday said that despite the "unacceptable" treatment meted out to her by the party, she would support

"It is my decision that I'm not going to make this a personal issue. I am making a personal sacrifice and will put my entire might and support behind Narendra Modi," Kavita said while addressing a press conference here.

"The BJP and my have my support, but at the same time I have to insist that what has happened with me can absolutely not happen again."

Talking about the BJP's decision to field new entrant from Gurdaspur, Kavita said it was very upsetting that despite being asked to make all preparations for fighting elections, the party gave a ticket to Deol.

"Everyone agreed that what the party did to me was wrong, they all felt it was my right to contest (from Gurdaspur). I felt very hurt. I understand it is the party's right to decide who the candidate will be, but there is a way of doing it. They didn't even inform me that they had chosen another candidate. I felt abandoned, rejected and was made to feel insignificant," said a visibly-distraught Kavita.

"It was very upsetting that I was asked to make all preparations but in the end, the ticket was given to someone else. For 1.5 months I was with the cadre, I got my papers ready. I had faith in the that whatever decision they take would be in line with the nation's interest," she said.

Kavita went on to say that she was approached by many parties after BJP sidelined her. "But I am not one of those people who will take advantage of a particular situation. I would have definitely won from had I contested as an But this is not about me. I want the BJP's candidate to win, I want to go to the Prime Minister's kitty," she added.

had won four polls - in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 - from Gurdaspur constituency on a BJP ticket. He passed away in April 2017, and in the by-elections held in the same year, Congress' emerged triumphant from Gurdaspur.

The 13 seats at stake in will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In Gurdaspur, will face Sunny Deol, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from the seat.

