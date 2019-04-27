Telangana: Intermediate student commits suicide after failing in exam

-
ALSO READ
10 women labourers killed in Telangana after a huge mound of mud fell on them
Hyderabad man attempts to immolate self inside police station
Police sub-inspector commits suicide in Jalna district, Maha
11 DSPs demoted to Circle Inspectors
Police inspector suspended in Bihar over booze video
-
A 17-year-old intermediate student allegedly committed suicide after she failed in the Zoology subject here, said police on Saturday.
M Somanadham, circle inspector, Marikal police station told ANI: "On Saturday morning around 9 am, Sirisha, who was 17-years-old, committed suicide as she failed in Zoology subject in the intermediate first year by pouring kerosene and setting herself ablaze in her residence."
"She then jumped off from the first floor. She died on the spot and her dead body was sent to Narayanpet central government hospital for post-mortem examination," he added.
The incident was reported in the limits of Dhanwada police station. "A case has been registered under section 174 CrPC and further probe is on," the circle inspector said.
Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.
Earlier on Friday, taking suo moto cognisance of the suicide of 18 students, who had reportedly failed in the intermediate in March this year, NHRC had issued a notice to the chief secretary of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU