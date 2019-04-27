Protestors demanding arrest of RSS leader's killers damage Kishtwar DC office

Protesters demanding the arrest of the killers of Sharma on Saturday damaged the office of

They also burnt the effigy of Satya Pal Malik, expressing their angst against alleged police apathy in arresting those behind the killing of Sharma.

They also demanded the immediate arrest of the killers of Anil Parihar, BJP leader, and his brother

Hundreds of people marched from the Police Chowk to the to register their protest against the alleged failure of the administration in nabbing the killers, said the eyewitnesses.

Sharma succumbed to his at a hospital in the district on Tuesday. Sharma's was shot dead in the incident.

Security forces have carried out a flag march in the area and are monitoring the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)