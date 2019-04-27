Protestors demanding arrest of RSS leader's killers damage Kishtwar DC office

-
Protesters demanding the arrest of the killers of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma on Saturday damaged the office of Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana.
They also burnt the effigy of Governor Satya Pal Malik, expressing their angst against alleged police apathy in arresting those behind the killing of Sharma.
They also demanded the immediate arrest of the killers of Anil Parihar, BJP leader, and his brother Ajit Parihar.
Hundreds of people marched from the Police Chowk to the Mini Secretariat to register their protest against the alleged failure of the administration in nabbing the killers, said the eyewitnesses.
RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the district on Tuesday. Chandrakant Sharma's personal security officer was shot dead in the incident.
Security forces have carried out a flag march in the area and are monitoring the situation.
